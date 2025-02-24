Congress in Odisha to abolish post of working president

BHUBANESWAR: The state Congress is set to abolish the post of working president from the list of office-bearers which will be announced soon after the review of party activities is completed by the newly-appointed political in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu.

During his meeting with senior leaders, MLAs and district presidents at the Congress Bhawan here, Lallu indicated that the organisational set-up will be thin with trimming of vice-president and general secretary posts.

After winding up the Sankalpa Padayatra to Puri with president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das, Lallu has been taking stock of the organisational activities for the last three days.

Congress had introduced the post of working president in April 2018 when veteran leader Niranjan Patnaik was appointed the OPCC chief.

Three working presidents Naba Kishore Das, Pradip Majhi and Chiranjib Biswal were appointed and given responsibility of western, southern and coastal zones respectively. However, the arrangement did not work as all three working presidents left Congress and joined BJD over a period of time.

Sources said senior leaders will be made vice-presidents and general secretaries. Besides, the new dispensation is also likely to change some of the district presidents. A committee will also be constituted to start negotiations and facilitate return of former Congress leaders who have left the party. Lallu is likely to announce the new organisational structure of the party on Monday before leaving for New Delhi.