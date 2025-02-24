Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj’s Mahakumbh Mela.

Speaking to mediapersons, Majhi said it was a deeply spiritual experience to witness the sacred Mahakumbh at Prayagraj, a confluence of faith, tradition, and divinity. The holy bath at the Triveni Sangam symbolises purification of the soul, unity of humanity and the eternal flow of wisdom and devotion, the CM said.

“As crores of devotees from across the nation and beyond gather here with immense faith, the atmosphere becomes a reflection of India’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual ethos. The spirit of devotion, discipline and harmony seen during this grand congregation is truly inspiring,” Majhi said.

He extended his reverence to this sacred occasion and prayed for the well-being, peace and prosperity of all. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said, “My hearty thanks and gratitude to our beloved prime minister for enhancing the spirit of India from the hamlets to the international level. It is my heavenly pleasure to work under his active guidance and empowered advice.”

He also thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his committed efforts to make Mahakumbh a grand success. Speaking to his UP counterpart over phone, Majhi thanked him for the wonderful arrangements at Mahakumbh. He also thanked UP minister for Food and Civil Supplies Satish Sharma, who accompanied him throughout the visit in Prayagraj.