Odisha struggles with budget utilisation as 16 departments lag in spending

BHUBANESWAR: The emphasis on infrastructure development, employment generation and fiscal prudence notwithstanding, the state government is facing challenges in budget utilisation with at least 16 out of 44 departments failing to spend even half of their allocated funds by the end of January.

According to official data, while key sectors such as healthcare, education, and works have seen steady fund disbursal, several departments, including Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water (PR&DW), ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes, Housing and Urban Development (H&UD), Sports, and Energy have lagged in expenditure.

The departments with lowest utilisation are Disaster Management (13.5 per cent), Sports and Youth Services (19.77 per cent), Steel and Mines (20.5 per cent), Mission Shakti (23 per cent), Odia Language, Literature and Culture (27 per cent), PR&DW (38 per cent) and Tourism (38 per cent).

Other low spending departments include Law (42 per cent), ST&SC (43.6 per cent), H&UD (44.8 per cent), Energy (46 per cent), Transport (47 per cent) and Electronics and IT (47.4 per cent). Of a whopping Rs 2.77 lakh crore budget including Rs 12,155 crore supplementary allocations approved for 2024-25 fiscal, the 16 departments account for around Rs 71,000 crore.

Sources attributed the general elections, delayed project approvals, procurement delays, large-scale vacancies, monsoon disruptions and issues in central fund flow to the reasons behind the slow pace of expenditure.