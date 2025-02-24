Three held captive in Andhra seafood factory return home safely

BERHAMPUR: Two women and a minor girl, who were allegedly held captive in a seafood processing factory of Andhra Pradesh for the last one month, returned to their homes in Bhramarpur village under Digapahandi block of Ganjam district on Sunday.

Bebina Sethy (25), Subudhi Nayak (32) and Sriya Nayak (15) had left their village around six months back to work in the factory in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district after being lured by middlemen. They worked in a company involved in the processing and export of shrimps in West Godavari’s Mogalturu mandal with a monthly salary of Rs 8,000. They were accommodated in a ladies' mess of the company.

Recently, Laxmi’s mother fell sick following which she requested the company authorities to allow her to return to Bhramarpur. However, the company allegedly turned down her repeated requests and threatened her.

While talking to her family over phone on Thursday, Laxmi claimed the company officials had kept her under surveillance and didn’t allow her to go out. She further informed that two more persons, who were working in the company, were being held captive.

Her family members informed Bhramarpur sarpanch Sitaram Sethy who reported the matter to the district administration. Subsequently, Ganjam collector Dibya Jyoti Parida informed his Godavari counterpart to initiate necessary action to ensure the safe return of the three.

On Saturday, the company officials granted permission to the trio to return home and dropped them at Rajahmundry railway station. They were also paid Rs 3,000 as transportation expenses. They reached Berhampur on Sunday morning and were brought to Bhramarpur village in the vehicle arranged by block development officer (BDO) of Digapahandi Chitaranjan Das.

The BDO said the two women and the girl were safely brought to their village and reunited with their families.