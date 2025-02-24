Waste management woes continue at MKCG Medical College Hospital in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Despite engaging two private agencies for its waste collection, MKCG Medical College and Hospital continues to struggle with waste management issues, raising concern for public health.

Over the last several days, the hospital premises have been polluted as solid and biomedical waste have piled up and littered all around, prompting illegal burning of waste that released toxic fumes across the campus.

This violation of pollution control laws took place despite the hospital paying Rs 27 per bed monthly to two agencies for solid and biomedical waste collection respectively across its 1,400 plus bed facility.

The situation has added to the existing problems at the hospital, where overcrowded wards, non-functioning equipment, and unhygienic conditions are common.

Biomedical waste piling around the old indoor building and adjacent super speciality blocks, along with dust-filled floors and scattered waste has created foul smell, highlighting the deteriorating sanitary conditions.

However, Dean and Superintendent Prof Suchitra Dash blamed patients for this problem as they mix biomedical waste with regular solid waste, making segregation difficult.

Denying the allegation of uncleaned premises of the MCH she said, “The biomedical waste collection has been given to a new agency only a month ago and this dumping might be accidental”.

Although the hospital management claims to have issued strict instructions to staff and waste collection companies regarding proper waste segregation and disposal, officials remained silent about the illegal burning of hazardous waste on its premises.