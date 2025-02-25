Access denied to sacred groves: Similipal tribals

Member of Maa Mati Surakhya Samiti, Jamunagarh, Telenga Hasa said Jamunagarh villagers were relocated from their land in two phases, once in 2015 and again in 2022, and moved to Nabera relocation colony in Udala. Close to 50 Munda families were relocated. Despite being given community forest rights under the Forest Rights Act, 2006 and PESA 1996, the tribals’ access to their forests and sacred spaces in the village is being denied, he alleged.

The tribals further said that they received a letter on January 22 from the deputy director of south wildlife division stating they cannot go to Jamunagarh to perform their sacred rituals as the land is now being used for tiger supplementation programme.

“It is appalling we were never informed, asked or consented to our lands, sacred spaces and burial grounds being used as tiger enclosures. Our sacred groves and burial grounds are being destroyed using JCB machines and construction activities are underway for creating a bigger tiger enclosure,” Hasa said. He added that this is a threat to their religious beliefs and fundamental rights. The tribals submitted a memorandum to the PCCF (wildlife) who assured to look into the issue.