MALKANGIRI (ODISHA): In a shocking incident, a Class-X student delivered a baby on the hostel rooftop of a ST & SC Development department-run residential girls’ high school in Chitrakonda, some 30 km from the district headquarters town of Malkangiri, on Monday evening.

How the 15-year-old girl’s pregnancy went unnoticed for eight months has left many perplexed.

Stung by the grave lapses in surveillance and monitoring, the district administration on Tuesday disengaged the hostel matron while the ANM was placed under suspension. It also recommended suspension of the school headmaster.

The incident came to light after the minor girl, who had returned to her hostel at about 3 pm after appearing for her English paper in the HSC Examination, was found absent during the evening prayer.