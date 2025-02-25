Deewar rerun: After being shot, man escapes unhurt as mobile phone plays shield

BHUBANESWAR : After being shot at by miscreants on Sunday, a 29-year-old man escaped unhurt by a stroke of incredible luck as the bullet got stuck in the mobile phone kept inside his pant’s left side pocket, here in Jharsuguda.

It was a moment straight out of Amitabh Bachchan starrer “Deewar” in which a copper badge saves the hero from villain’s bullets.

The victim, Aditya Parua who works with a private company was fired at by some miscreants over a dispute on Sunday. However, the bullet could not pierce the mobile phone and stayed lodged. Parua did not even get a scratch.