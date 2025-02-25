Deewar rerun: After being shot, man escapes unhurt as mobile phone plays shield

BHUBANESWAR : After being shot at by miscreants on Sunday, a 29-year-old man escaped unhurt by a stroke of incredible luck as the bullet got stuck in the mobile phone kept inside his pant’s left side pocket, here in Jharsuguda.
It was a moment straight out of Amitabh Bachchan starrer “Deewar” in which a copper badge saves the hero from villain’s bullets.
The victim, Aditya Parua who works with a private company was fired at by some miscreants over a dispute on Sunday. However, the bullet could not pierce the mobile phone and stayed lodged. Parua did not even get a scratch.
Police arrested four people, including two siblings, in this connection. Jharsuguda SP Smit Parmar said, Yuvraj Singh (34) and his brother Bhanu Pratap Singh (30) had a heated exchange with the complainant over construction of boundary wall on Aditya’s property.
The duo opposed Aditya for the construction and allegedly hurled abuses and assaulted him before fleeing the spot. Later, Yuvraj returned to the spot along with three to four associates and opened fire at Aditya at about 4.30 pm.
Assuming Aditya sustained life-threatening injuries, all of the accused fled.
Unknown to them, the victim escaped without any injury as the bullet fired from a country made pistol got stuck in his mobile phone. He rushed to Jharsuguda police station and lodged a complaint in this regard. Police registered a case and swung into action.
While Yuvraj is an advocate and did not have any previous police case against him, his younger brother Bhanu has criminal antecedents. “After receiving the complaint, CCTV cameras were examined in Jharsuguda town to detect the movement of the accused. Raids were carried and the duo along with their two associates was nabbed hours after they committed the crime,” said SP Parmar.
Police seized the damaged mobile phone of the complainant with bullet still inside it. They also seized a car and the country-made pistol from the accused. Sources said Aditya works with a private firm at Khinda in Sambalpur.