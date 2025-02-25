Eight students caught cheating during HSC exam

CUTTACK: Around eight students were on Monday caught for malpractice during the second language English paper of the ongoing annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination.

Srikant Tarai, president of Board of Secondary Education (BSE), which is conducting the Class X examination, said the students were caught cheating during monitoring of the exam centres via the AI surveillance system from the command control room at the board head office.

“These malpractice cases are usual copying by individual students inside the examination hall without involvement of an organised group for messing with process. We have also detected some irregularities and deviations at some examination centres which are being looked into by the examination committee of BSE,” said Tarai.