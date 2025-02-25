Growing pollution load in Jeera river raises hackles in Bargarh

The report’s analysis of surface water samples collected from upstream (near Bargarh Law College) and downstream (near PHED Pada at the old water intake point) revealed the dissolved oxygen (DO) and biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) levels do not conform to the prescribed water standards. Other parameters, including total coliform (TC) and fecal coliform (FC), have been sent for testing at the Central Laboratory in Bhubaneswar.

The municipality has failed to set up five sewage treatment plants (STPs) of 125 KLD capacity at different locations, despite being directed to complete installation by December 31, 2023, the report stated.

The septage treatment plant (SeTP) at Tentela, which has a 30 KLD capacity, is also operating without a renewed consent to operate (CTO). The treatment of legacy waste, which was expected to be completed by the end of 2023, remains incomplete, violating court orders.

The officials were found lacking in supervision and the collected waste was disposed of in an unplanned and dispersed manner, with plastics and polythene adding to the pollution, the report stated.