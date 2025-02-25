Growing pollution load in Jeera river raises hackles in Bargarh

BARGARH: A State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) report has flagged growing pollution load in Jeera river, raising concerns among residents of Bargarh.
The report highlights severe contamination in the river, which made it unfit for use. According to the report, the situation has worsened due to failure of Bargarh Municipality in managing sewage effluents and solid waste disposal.
During its inspection on January 2, the SPCB found untreated sewage was being directly discharged into the river at several places. Additionally, unsegregated municipal solid waste was found dumped on the riverbanks, further deteriorating the water quality.
The report’s analysis of surface water samples collected from upstream (near Bargarh Law College) and downstream (near PHED Pada at the old water intake point) revealed the dissolved oxygen (DO) and biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) levels do not conform to the prescribed water standards. Other parameters, including total coliform (TC) and fecal coliform (FC), have been sent for testing at the Central Laboratory in Bhubaneswar.
The municipality has failed to set up five sewage treatment plants (STPs) of 125 KLD capacity at different locations, despite being directed to complete installation by December 31, 2023, the report stated.
The septage treatment plant (SeTP) at Tentela, which has a 30 KLD capacity, is also operating without a renewed consent to operate (CTO). The treatment of legacy waste, which was expected to be completed by the end of 2023, remains incomplete, violating court orders.
The officials were found lacking in supervision and the collected waste was disposed of in an unplanned and dispersed manner, with plastics and polythene adding to the pollution, the report stated.
The municipality is yet to pay a fine of `1.84 crore, imposed by the Eastern Zone branch of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Kolkata. The NGT has also issued notices to comply with the pollution control board’s directions.
The pollution control board recommended immediate action, including the installation of STPs, proper waste segregation, and enhanced monitoring by municipal officials. It also stressed that the treated sewage must meet the prescribed norms before being discharged into any water body.
In light of the reports, various organisations have come together, seeking conservation of Jeera river, considered lifeline of Bargarh. The Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Organisation called for a gathering at the old Jeera river bridge where activists took pledge to fight for the river and raise their voices against its degradation. Convenor of Mahanadi Bachao Andolan Sudarshan Das administered the pledge.
A round table meeting has been planned for March 2, to bring together intellectuals, social organisations, political parties besides locals to garner support for Jeera Nadi Bachao Andolan.