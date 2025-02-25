Listed seed growers decry delay in release of input assistance

“Farmers registered with OSSC are making inquiries about payment of input subsidy but we are not in a position to give them any assurance in the absence of any communication from the government,” said farmer member in the OSSC board of directors Ashok Baral.

As per the agreement with OSSC, initial payment to the tune of 60 per cent of seed cost has to be made within seven days of receiving certified seeds from the growers. The second and final payment is to be made within one month of the receipt of the report from laboratory.

However, the corporation has directed its seed processing officers (SPOs) to release the dues of seed growers on the basis of the laboratory’s report. Some of the farmers have received partial payment while other are awaiting the same, he added.

Since there is a sense of uncertainty, farmers are now contemplating to sell the certified seeds as normal paddy in the open market which will fetch them `3,100 per quintal, the price offered by the government for paddy procurement including the input subsidy of Rs 800.

If they sell to the corporation as certified seeds, they should get Rs 3,721 per quintal including the input subsidy amount as announced by the government, Baral said.