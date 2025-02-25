Migratory birds leave Bhitarkanika National Park as mercury rises

KENDRAPARA: Bhitarkanika National Park, known for hosting large numbers of migratory birds during winter, is witnessing an early departure of these avian visitors.
This year’s bird census recorded 1,51,614 migratory birds from 118 species, compared to 1,51,421 birds from 121 species last year. While the birds generally leave in mid-March or April, this year they have started returning in February.
ACF, Bhitarkanika Manas Das said, “Climate change is the main reason behind this early migration. The migration patterns of these species are strongly linked with air and ocean surface temperatures”.
The temperature in Bhitarkanika has been three to four degrees higher than normal this February, reaching 32 degree Celsius on Sunday, according to IMD.
Birds, that travel from far off places like Siberia, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Himalayan region, and central Europe have been leaving almost every day. Birds such as Shoveler, Pintail, Gadwall, Wigeon, Common Pochard, Garganey, Tufted Duck, Common Teal, and Coot have already begun leaving while certain wader birds like Lesser whistling duck, Redshank, Curlew, and Pipit have not shown any urgency to leave yet as they live in shallow water, added the ACF.