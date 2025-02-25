Migratory birds leave Bhitarkanika National Park as mercury rises

KENDRAPARA: Bhitarkanika National Park, known for hosting large numbers of migratory birds during winter, is witnessing an early departure of these avian visitors.

This year’s bird census recorded 1,51,614 migratory birds from 118 species, compared to 1,51,421 birds from 121 species last year. While the birds generally leave in mid-March or April, this year they have started returning in February.

ACF, Bhitarkanika Manas Das said, “Climate change is the main reason behind this early migration. The migration patterns of these species are strongly linked with air and ocean surface temperatures”.