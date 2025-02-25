Odisha government should invest in tourism infra, says Union minister Shekhawat

“Considering the potential of the state in nature-based, culture-based or adventure-based tourism, it will place itself prominently in the tourism map of the country in the days to come. The Odisha government has come out with new incentives to draw more tourism investments and this will help in rapid growth of the sector. The central government is ready to contribute towards this growth,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida emphasised the importance of private sector participation in tourism. “Odisha offers a diverse range of tourism experiences but its potential remains largely untapped. To realise this potential, it is now time to develop new ideas, and we welcome the private sector participation in this. The government can act as a facilitator but infrastructure and business will be done by the private sector,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Shekhawat and Parida chaired a meeting on strategies to position Odisha as a premier global tourism destination.