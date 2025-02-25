OSRTC bus used in ganja transporting

ROURKELA: Sundargah Town police on Monday arrested four persons including the conductor of a Jeypore-Rourkela OSRTC bus for allegedly using the government-run passenger vehicle to transport 40 kg of ganja worth around Rs 4 lakh.

IIC of Town police station Aditya Mahakur identified the conductor as Rupak Mishra (45) of Sundargarh town. The other accused are Md Saddam (30), Munawar Ali (40) and Md Tasaib (31), all of Bhawanipatna.