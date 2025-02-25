OSRTC bus used in ganja transporting

ROURKELA: Sundargah Town police on Monday arrested four persons including the conductor of a Jeypore-Rourkela OSRTC bus for allegedly using the government-run passenger vehicle to transport 40 kg of ganja worth around Rs 4 lakh.
IIC of Town police station Aditya Mahakur identified the conductor as Rupak Mishra (45) of Sundargarh town. The other accused are Md Saddam (30), Munawar Ali (40) and Md Tasaib (31), all of Bhawanipatna.
The IIC said in the morning, police received information about the bus conductor and three others taking out four large bags containing Ganja from the OSRTC bus after its arrival at Sundargarh town. A police team rushed to the spot and after search, found the accused at Ambience chowk.
Ganja weighing around 40 kg, Rs 23,290 cash and four mobile phones were seized from the accused, he added.