SCB’s orthopaedic department to get six-bed advanced ICU by first week of March

CUTTACK: The orthopaedic department of SCB medical college and hospital will have a six-bed advanced ICU by March first week to accommodate the increasing number of patients requiring the life-saving facility after surgery.

At present, patients requiring post-surgical ICU are being transferred to the central ICU of the hospital which poses additional risk considering their already vulnerable health condition

Besides, hospital staff too, often face inconvenience in shifting the patients to the central ICU due to inadequate number of beds.