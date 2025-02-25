SCB’s orthopaedic department to get six-bed advanced ICU by first week of March

CUTTACK: The orthopaedic department of SCB medical college and hospital will have a six-bed advanced ICU by March first week to accommodate the increasing number of patients requiring the life-saving facility after surgery.
At present, patients requiring post-surgical ICU are being transferred to the central ICU of the hospital which poses additional risk considering their already vulnerable health condition
Besides, hospital staff too, often face inconvenience in shifting the patients to the central ICU due to inadequate number of beds.
Considering the rising footfall of patients, the state government is emphasising on increasing the bed strength of ICUs and High Dependency Units (HDUs) in different departments requiring the facilities. After opening of the facility, patients requiring post-surgical ICU can avail it in the orthopaedic department.
A senior official of the hospital said the state-of-the-art six-bed ICU will be unveiled in the first week of March and equipped with advanced machinery and equipment. While 75 per cent of the work has already been completed, the remaining 25 per cent will be wrapped up before inauguration of the facility, he informed.