Odisha

Tremors felt in Odisha as 5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Bay of Bengal

There was no report of any loss of properties or casualty so far.
Image used for representational purpose.
Image used for representational purpose.IANS
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KOLKATA: A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Bay of Bengal at around 6:10 AM on Tuesday, causing mild tremors in several parts of Odisha.

According to sources, the tremors were felt in Bhubaneswar, Puri, Berhampur, and Balasore. Mild aftershocks were also reported in parts of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Although residents in some areas of Odisha experienced brief shaking, there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

"The 5.1 magnitude earthquake had a focal depth of 91 km. It was a moderate earthquake, and the time of its occurrence was 6 hours 10 minutes and 25 seconds IST," said IMD Bhubaneswar director Manorama Mohanty.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that the epicentre was located at latitude 19.52° north and longitude 88.55° east in the Bay of Bengal. The epicenter was approximately 286 km from Puri, 297 km from Bhubaneswar, and 394 km from Berhampur.

Odisha
earthquake
IMD
Puri

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com