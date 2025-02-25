Unrequited love: 25-year-old found dead with throat slit

Family members said since her return from Bhubaneswar, Jyotirmayee used to constantly fight with a youth over phone. Due to these bitter fights, she always remained upset and mentally stressed. On being questioned by her parents, Jyotirmayee told them that she was being harassed by a youth of Basudevpur.

On Sunday night, the woman had another ugly fight with the youth on phone before going to bed. In the morning, her mother Tulasi Rana went to the local school where she works as a cook, while her father went to his cycle repair shop, leaving Jyotirmayee alone in the house.

When Tulasi returned home at around 10 am, she found her daughter lying dead in a pool of blood in a room with her throat slit. She raised an alarm following which neighbours reached her house. Tulasi accused the youth of Basudevpur of killing her daughter as he was constantly giving threats to Jyotirmayee over phone.

On being informed, police rushed to the village and seized the body for postmortem. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Soro Subhransu Nayak said a murder case was registered on basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased’s mother. A team from Soro police station has been sent to Basudevpur to pick up the youth who was allegedly harassing the woman. Further investigation is underway, the SDPO added.