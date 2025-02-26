Bhimamandali will be made popular across India: Union minister Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: In a significant boost to ecotourism in Western Odisha, the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary unveiled ‘Trek to Bhimamandali’, the new adventure tourism package on Tuesday.
The initiative was announced by Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan during a meeting at Bhimamandali in Naktideul where he also unfurled plans for a tourism circuit connecting Debrigarh, Bhimamandali, and Hirakud Dam.
Pradhan trekked to the pre-historic site and said it bears the splendid history of the region which is rare in the world. The site will be popularised across the nation, he said and held discussions with Archaeological Survey of India officials.
Bhimamandali, which is located around 100 km from Sambalpur, recently got the tourist destination tag along with Sambalpur’s Deo Jharan waterfall. The prehistoric site features ancient rock engravings and paintings believed to be around 30,000 years old.
The area boasts intricate carvings of deer, elephants, animal footprints, honeycomb patterns, and remnants of grinding activities, offering a glimpse into early human settlements.
Speaking about the initiative, Hirakud Wildlife Division’s DFO Anshu Pragyan Das said, “Trek to Bhimamandali package is expected to draw more adventurers and history enthusiasts, strengthening the rural economy through ecotourism.”
The one-day new trek package costs `6,000, inclusive of food and tea. The trek will begin from Debrigarh, cover Hirakud Dam, Bhimamandali, Samaleswari Temple and Sambalpur Zoo, before concluding at Debrigarh, Das said.
“Tourists can book their slots online at www.ecotourodisha.com or opt for spot booking at Debrigarh Zero Point or the Ecotourism Cell at the DFO office in Hirakud Wildlife Division,” the DFO said.
Meanwhile, Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary continues to attract visitors, with over 70,000 footfals recorded last year, half of whom were from Odisha.
The sanctuary offers a range of ecotourism experiences, including wildlife safaris, cruises to Cattle Island, an Island Café in the middle of Hirakud reservoir, visits to Govindpur Birds Village and Barabakhra, and hiking expeditions.