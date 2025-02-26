Bhimamandali will be made popular across India: Union minister Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: In a significant boost to ecotourism in Western Odisha, the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary unveiled ‘Trek to Bhimamandali’, the new adventure tourism package on Tuesday.

The initiative was announced by Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan during a meeting at Bhimamandali in Naktideul where he also unfurled plans for a tourism circuit connecting Debrigarh, Bhimamandali, and Hirakud Dam.

Pradhan trekked to the pre-historic site and said it bears the splendid history of the region which is rare in the world. The site will be popularised across the nation, he said and held discussions with Archaeological Survey of India officials.

Bhimamandali, which is located around 100 km from Sambalpur, recently got the tourist destination tag along with Sambalpur’s Deo Jharan waterfall. The prehistoric site features ancient rock engravings and paintings believed to be around 30,000 years old.

The area boasts intricate carvings of deer, elephants, animal footprints, honeycomb patterns, and remnants of grinding activities, offering a glimpse into early human settlements.