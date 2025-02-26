Kujang IIC in trouble over promise to marry home guard

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Tuesday detained Kujang IIC Tapan Nahak for allegedly maintaining physical relationship with a female home guard under the false promise of marriage.

During his posting as the additional IIC of Jagatsinghpur around two months back, Nahak reportedly entered into a physical relationship with the home guard, who was also working in the same police station, after promising to marry her. Subsequently, he was transferred as IIC of Kujang police station.

Police sources said as Nahak was already married, he refused to fulfil his promise leading to a dispute between them. On Monday, the home guard lodged a complaint against the officer in Jagatsinghpur police station.