Kujang IIC in trouble over promise to marry home guard

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Tuesday detained Kujang IIC Tapan Nahak for allegedly maintaining physical relationship with a female home guard under the false promise of marriage.
During his posting as the additional IIC of Jagatsinghpur around two months back, Nahak reportedly entered into a physical relationship with the home guard, who was also working in the same police station, after promising to marry her. Subsequently, he was transferred as IIC of Kujang police station.
Police sources said as Nahak was already married, he refused to fulfil his promise leading to a dispute between them. On Monday, the home guard lodged a complaint against the officer in Jagatsinghpur police station.
Jagatsinghpur SP Bhabani Shankar Udgata said after receiving allegations from the victim home guard, police registered a case and initiated an inquiry.
Police also sent the victim to the district headquarters hospital for medical examination, but she refused. The home guard’s statement was recorded before a magistrate under section 164 of CrPC. “Besides, there are allegations that the FIR may have been lodged to extort money from the officer. Police are examining all aspects to ascertain the facts,” the SP added.
Nahak has been shifted to the district police headquarters. Bansidhar Pradhan has been transferred as the additional IIC of Kujang police station.
Notably in 2023, Nahak was placed under suspension when he was the IIC of Phiringia police station for negligence of duty. He reportedly fled the police station during violence linked to allegations of involvement of cops in illegal ganja trade.