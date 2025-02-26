Mobile app to reduce rush for treasury challans

BHUBANESWAR: Principal secretary of Finance department Saswat Mishra on Tuesday called on treasury officers for accurate financial reporting and ensuring timely submission of pension papers before an employee’s retirement to facilitate seamless processing of retirement benefits.

Addressing the treasury officers’ conference organised by the Finance department and office of the principal accountant general (A&E) here, Mishra informed that a mobile application will be developed to remove the queue system and reduce rush at treasury offices for challans.