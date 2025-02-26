Mobile app to reduce rush for treasury challans

BHUBANESWAR: Principal secretary of Finance department Saswat Mishra on Tuesday called on treasury officers for accurate financial reporting and ensuring timely submission of pension papers before an employee’s retirement to facilitate seamless processing of retirement benefits.
Addressing the treasury officers’ conference organised by the Finance department and office of the principal accountant general (A&E) here, Mishra informed that a mobile application will be developed to remove the queue system and reduce rush at treasury offices for challans.
Mishra further stressed on new initiatives like the just-in-funding system and implementation of PL accounts by various boards and public sector organisations in order to minimise parking of public money in the accounts of drawing and disbursing officers.
Principal accountant general D Sahu highlighted various issues relating to treasury management, including misclassification in accounts and lapses in failed transactions for ensuring financial discipline in the digital era. He said such conferences will also be held for financial advisors and divisional officers. Senior deputy AG Shreeraj Ashok and deputy AG (A/Cs & VLC) Vikash Kumar also spoke.