NIT-R’s AI-enabled model promises enhanced blood glucose prediction

ROURKELA: A research team of National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) has come up with an AI-powered model to improve blood sugar predictions for better diabetes management.

Developed by assistant professor of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering in NIT-R Mirza Khalid Baig and his research scholar Deepjyoti Kalita, the model learns from past glucose trends, insulin dosage, meal information and physical activity data to provide more accurate forecast without needing complex adjustments.

NIT-R sources said new digital health technologies, especially those that use artificial intelligence (AI), offer a way to improve diabetes care and reduce costs. Machine learning has been used in many areas of diabetes research, from basic studies to predictive tools that can help doctors and patients make better and timely decisions.

However, AI learning models, especially predictive models, have a few drawbacks. Many of these models work like a ‘black box’ as their predictions are difficult to understand. This lack of transparency makes it hard for doctors and patients to fully trust them. Moreover, traditional models such as statistical forecasting methods or basic neural networks often fail to recognise long-term glucose fluctuations and require complex fine-tuning.