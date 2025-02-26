Odisha to roll out plan for adventure tourism to pull investors: Dy CM

BHUBANESWAR: The Tourism department will soon come out with a policy to draw investment in the adventure tourism landscape.

Presiding over a workshop at the Odisha Travel Bazaar, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said the Tourism department is working towards developing infrastructure for adventure tourism in the state.

“Odisha stands as the premier destination for adventure sports, offering an array of breathtaking locations including beaches, dense forests, hills and more. We are aiming at laying the foundation for the state’s tourism growth over the next 50 years, ensuring it remains a top destination for adventure and exploration,” she said.

To attract young tourists from different parts of the country and abroad, Tourism commissioner-cum-secretary Balwant Singh said the department is working towards creating structured guidelines that ensure sustainability, safety and world-class experiences for adventurers in the state.