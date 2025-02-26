TPCODL pitches ARR at Rs 6,862 crore, consumer bodies oppose hike

The company has estimated a net revenue requirement of Rs 6,862.54 crore taking into account the power purchase, operation and maintenance and other distribution costs. However, it will recover only Rs 6,720.39 crore as the existing retail tariff rate leaves a revenue gap of Rs 142.15 crore. An upward revision of the tariff by 12.42 paise per unit will make up the revenue shortfall.

All the 32 objectors representing cross section of consumers including Ramesh Satpathy of Upabhokta Mahasangh (Consumer Federation) opposed TPCODL proposal for a further hike in tariff.

The common submission was that the existing tariff is too high compared to other states and the projection made by the company towards operation, repair and maintenance are at higher side. They further said the company’s proposal of doubling employee expenses is unjustified. There has been a 14-fold increase in maintenance and repair costs. The four time rise in administrative and general expenses is also considered unreasonable.

Power analyst Anand Mohapatra emphasised that tariff determination should be done in a transparent manner. He pointed out that estimating revenue for the next financial year at a lower rate than the previous year’s revenue collection is not acceptable. Mohapatra suggested the revenue collection for the ensuing financial year should be the same or higher than the previous year’s actual rate.

He also strongly opposed Tata Power’s proposed revenue collection rate of Rs 5.87 per unit for 2025-26 as it is lower than the current fiscal’s rate of Rs 6.11 per unit. This violates the provisions of Electricity Act, 2003, he claimed.