Tribal school students walk 25 km over ‘neglect’, government orders probe

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj collector Hemakanta Say on Tuesday visited a government-run residential school in Khunta block after around 120 tribal students walked over 25 km to the district collectorate alleging poor conditions in the hostel.

The collector’s visit came after the SC and ST Development department directed the district administration to investigate the allegations of neglect raised by the students of Basipitha High School.

After walking overnight, the students reached Baripada town in the morning to meet the collector and complain about the ‘poor quality food’ being served to them by the hostel authorities for the last six months.