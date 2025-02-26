Tribal school students walk 25 km over ‘neglect’, government orders probe

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj collector Hemakanta Say on Tuesday visited a government-run residential school in Khunta block after around 120 tribal students walked over 25 km to the district collectorate alleging poor conditions in the hostel.
The collector’s visit came after the SC and ST Development department directed the district administration to investigate the allegations of neglect raised by the students of Basipitha High School.
After walking overnight, the students reached Baripada town in the morning to meet the collector and complain about the ‘poor quality food’ being served to them by the hostel authorities for the last six months.
Sources said the students unlocked the hostel gate at 12 in the midnight when the warden and other staff were asleep. They covered more than 25 km on foot and reached Baripada. On being informed, Baripada sub-collector Dayasindhu Parida met the students at Chhow field, around 300 metre from the collector’s residence, held discussion with them. The students were also provided biscuits and drinking water.
Swarup Hansdah, a student alleged that sub-standard food was being served to them in the hostel. Besides, the headmaster was accused of physically assaulting the students without any reason.
“On Saturday, the school peon rang the morning assembly bell before the usual schedule. Since it was early, students missed the assembly. For this, the principal punished around 30 students without giving us chance to explain,” alleged another student, Deepak Tudu.
The irate students said the collector should take strict action against the school headmaster and other staff responsible for the inhumane conditions at their hostel.
After listening to their grievances, the sub-collector assured the students of taking proper action against the school authorities. Later, the administration arranged a bus to send the students back to the school.
Accompanied by district welfare officer (DWO) Guru Charan Mallick, the collector visited the school to probe the allegations. A report will be submitted to the government in this regard soon, Parida said.