Under ‘digital arrest’, Berhampur varsity V-C loses Rs 14 lakh

BERHAMPUR: Using the ‘digital arrest’ trick, cyber criminals posed as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers and duped vice-chancellor (V-C) of Berhampur university Prof Geetanjali Dash to the tune of `14 lakh.

Basing on her complaint, Berhampur Cyber Police registered a case and a probe has been launched.

Prof Dash informed the police that an unknown caller identified himself as an ED officer and put her under ‘digital arrest’ for four days. Then he demanded Rs14 lakh for her release.

Police said the cyber criminals told the V-C that her Aadhaar number was found linked with a case of financial irregularities which was being monitored by the Supreme Court. The fraudster called up her on different occasions and coerced her to pay Rs 14 lakh.