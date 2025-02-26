Under ‘digital arrest’, Berhampur varsity V-C loses Rs 14 lakh

BERHAMPUR: Using the ‘digital arrest’ trick, cyber criminals posed as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers and duped vice-chancellor (V-C) of Berhampur university Prof Geetanjali Dash to the tune of `14 lakh.
Basing on her complaint, Berhampur Cyber Police registered a case and a probe has been launched.
Prof Dash informed the police that an unknown caller identified himself as an ED officer and put her under ‘digital arrest’ for four days. Then he demanded Rs14 lakh for her release.
Police said the cyber criminals told the V-C that her Aadhaar number was found linked with a case of financial irregularities which was being monitored by the Supreme Court. The fraudster called up her on different occasions and coerced her to pay Rs 14 lakh.
Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said, as per the complaint lodged with Cyber police station, Prof Dash received a phone call from an unknown number on February 12. The caller identified himself as an ED officer and charged her with involvement in a case. The fraud apparently told the V-C that an account has been opened in her name at Canara Bank and crores of rupees deposited in her name. By intimidating Prof Dash, the fraudster, kept her under ‘digital arrest’ during evening hours.
Prof Dash who ended up paying the amount through a cheque, however, grew suspicious when the fraudster did not respond her call later. The caller’s mobile phone was found to be switched off afterwards, the Berhampur SP said. Prof Dash could not be contacted for her comment.
After she lodged the complaint on Monday evening, a case under sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(2), 336(3), 340(2), 308(2), 351(2) BNS, 66(C)/66(D) of IT Act has been registered and investigation is underway.