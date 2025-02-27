CRPF to pull out as Maoist menace declines in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Amid a visible decline in Maoist activities in Sundargarh side of the Odisha-Jharkhand border, the process to move out the headquarters of 19th CRPF Battalion from Rourkela is underway.

It is only a matter of time before the 19th CRPF Bn is shifted to Nuapada almost 17 years since it was established in Rourkela in 2008. Seven companies of the battalion have already been relocated from Sundargarh.

With this, the responsibility of watching Naxal movement in bordering areas of the erstwhile Maoist-hit pockets of Sundargarh rests solely on the Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) under the disposal of Rourkela police.

Sources said at least six police stations in Bonai sub-division of Sundargarh along with those in bordering Bisra, Lathikata and parts of Bondamunda under Rourkela police were worst affected by left wing extremism (LWE) activities originating from the adjacent Saranda forest in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.