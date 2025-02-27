DRDO-Navy conduct trial of short-range anti-ship missile

Equipped with an indigenous imaging infra-red seeker for terminal guidance, the missile uses an indigenous fiber optic gyroscope-based inertial navigation system and radio altimeter for its mid-course guidance.

It also has an integrated avionics module, electro-mechanical actuators for aerodynamic and jet vane control, thermal batteries and PCB warhead. Besides, it uses solid propulsion with an in-line ejectable booster and a long-burn sustainer. “The trials have met all the mission objectives,” the MoD said.

Developed by different labs of DRDO including Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) and Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), the short range NASM is likely to replace the Sea Eagle class missiles now in service.

The missile can be easily fired from ships and land-based launch platforms. DRDO is also developing a long range version of it for attacking land targets. Since the Sea King helicopters are being phased out, source said, the Navy’s newly acquired MH-60R naval helicopters will be equipped with the NASM.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and the industries for the successful tests. The tests for man-in-loop features is unique as it gives the capability of in-flight retargeting, he said.