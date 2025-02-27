Sevayat falls during Mahadeepa lifting as chaos marks Maha Shivaratri at Lingaraj

BHUBANESWAR: A sevayat sustained injuries after he fell down from a height of around 20 ft while lifting the Mahadeepa atop the Lingaraj temple on Wednesday night even as the Maha Shivaratri celebration at the shrine was marred by serious mismanagement throughout the day.

The injured, Jogya Samarth, belongs to the Samartha Nijog. Sources said the sevayat had climbed nearly 20 ft when he slipped and sustained multiple injuries. He has been admitted to a local hospital. Collector Chanchal Rana said the circumstances under which the sevayat fell will be investigated.

Commotion prevailed at the temple’s Singhadwara and Dakhina Dwara from morning through the day as devotees, who arrived in large numbers for observing Maha Shivaratri, jostled to get inside and offer prayers. Two women sustained injuries in the melee.