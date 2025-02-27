Two arrested for duping job aspirants from Jajpur and Dhenkanal of Rs 5 lakh

JAJPUR: Police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly duping job aspirants of Rs 5 lakh by promising them employment in government sectors.
The accused are Chabindra Pradhan of Lunibara village and Himanshu Das of Baramana. The duo was arrested on basis of the complaint filed by one Kanhu Charan Pradhan of Baraman who reportedly lost Rs 50,000 to the fraudsters.
Kanhu alleged that six months ago, a friend introduced him to the accused who assured him a job in the government sector for a payment of Rs 50,000.
He paid the amount in September 2024, after which the accused promised him a job within a month. However, despite waiting for two months, he did not get the promised job. When he contacted them again, the accused sought more time. When he didn’t get a job by January, Kanhu demanded a refund of his money. The accused failed to comply following which he filed the complaint in the second week of February. Basing on the complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested the accused duo.
Jenapur IIC Nirupama Jena said investigation revealed that the accused duped several job aspirants from Dharmasala, Jaraka, Jenapur and Nihalaprasad areas of Jajpur and Dhenkanal districts. Police suspect the involvement of more persons in the racket and further investigation is underway.
The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.