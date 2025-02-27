Two arrested for duping job aspirants from Jajpur and Dhenkanal of Rs 5 lakh

JAJPUR: Police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly duping job aspirants of Rs 5 lakh by promising them employment in government sectors.

The accused are Chabindra Pradhan of Lunibara village and Himanshu Das of Baramana. The duo was arrested on basis of the complaint filed by one Kanhu Charan Pradhan of Baraman who reportedly lost Rs 50,000 to the fraudsters.

Kanhu alleged that six months ago, a friend introduced him to the accused who assured him a job in the government sector for a payment of Rs 50,000.