Youth killed Soro woman for dumping him after a 10-year relationship: Police

BALASORE: Police on Wednesday arrested a youth of Basudevpur on charges of killing his 25-year-old girlfriend who was found dead with her throat slit at her home in Lingapada village of Soro here two days back.
The accused, 27-year-old Biswaranjan Puhan, had reportedly consumed poison when he was apprehended from a field at Dhalasahi within Basudevpur limits in neighbouring Bhadrak district.
Police said the accused tried to end his life as he was depressed after murdering his girlfriend who allegedly dumped him after being in a relationship with him for a decade. Puhan and Rana studied in the same school where they reportedly fell in love. The accused then went to Bangalore to work in a private company. Subsequently, he took Rana there and found her a job in a security agency. He even provided her financial assistance.
Two years back, Rana returned to Odisha and worked in a private firm in Bhubaneswar. Recently, she left the job, came back home and lived with her parents in Lingapada village. Puhan frequently telephoned her but the woman reportedly avoided his calls. Later, the relationship soured between the duo, said police.
On Sunday night, a bitter fight broke out between Puhan and Rana over phone. The next morning at around 10 am, the accused reached the woman’s house when her parents had gone out to work. He reportedly slit her throat with a sharp weapon and fled to Basudevpur. He frequently changed his locations to evade police.
Sub-inspector in Soro police station Sangram Behera said after his arrest, the accused was taken to Basudevpur hospital and later shifted to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH). “He is undergoing treatment in the DHH under police custody and his condition is stable. Further action will be taken after the accused is discharged from the hospital,” Behera added.