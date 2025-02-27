Youth killed Soro woman for dumping him after a 10-year relationship: Police

BALASORE: Police on Wednesday arrested a youth of Basudevpur on charges of killing his 25-year-old girlfriend who was found dead with her throat slit at her home in Lingapada village of Soro here two days back.

The accused, 27-year-old Biswaranjan Puhan, had reportedly consumed poison when he was apprehended from a field at Dhalasahi within Basudevpur limits in neighbouring Bhadrak district.

Police said the accused tried to end his life as he was depressed after murdering his girlfriend who allegedly dumped him after being in a relationship with him for a decade. Puhan and Rana studied in the same school where they reportedly fell in love. The accused then went to Bangalore to work in a private company. Subsequently, he took Rana there and found her a job in a security agency. He even provided her financial assistance.