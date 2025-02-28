16th century Samaleswari temple to be made plastic-free after Pradhan prod

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to promote sustainability and ensure a cleaner and greener environment for devotees, the authorities of Samaleswari temple have decided to make the shrine and its surroundings plastic-free. The initiative follows the successful implementation of a tobacco ban on the temple premises and the transition to solar power.

The decision was taken in wake of a suggestion made by Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan in this regard. During his visit to the temple on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Wednesday, Pradhan laid emphasis on eliminating plastic use in daily operations of the temple. He also suggested steps to prevent the public from littering the premises with plastic waste.

President of Samaleswari temple trust board Sanjay Babu said, “In accordance with the suggestion made by the union minister, we have chalked out a few plans. Plastic is still being used in packing of prasad and agarbatti. We will soon discuss on the alternatives that can be used and accordingly, sensitise the vendors outside the temple to utilise biodegradable packaging materials.”

Babu further said the Bhoga Mandap has become operational and devotees will soon be able to pack and take bhoga from there. Ways to pack bhoga in eco-friendly containers are being explored.

Following its redevelopment, Samaleswari temple is attracting thousands of devotees daily. With huge crowds, rampant use of plastic bags, bottles, and other non-biodegradable items has become a growing concern for the shrine management. To tackle this, the authorities have decided to ban single-use plastics within the temple premises, encouraging devotees and vendors to switch to eco-friendly alternatives.