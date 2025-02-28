20 drones to monitor forest fire in Odisha's Similipal landscape

BARIPADA: Twenty drones will be deployed in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) to keep a watch on poachers and prevent wildfire. Specialised units in this regard have already been formed.

An inter-divisional training on the use of drone was carried out by the forest department officials on Thursday. Prakash Chand Gogineni, regional chief conservator of forest (RCCF) and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), said, the inter division level training was carried out as part of the measures to prevent forest fire and prevent wildlife hunting.

As per the RCCF, around 20 drones will be distributed to trained foresters and forest guards. These field staff will deploy the equipment in vulnerable areas of the divisions to identify forest fire locations. Once the drone footage captures evidence of fire, ground staff will proceed to contain the situation.

As many as 20 specialised drone units have been formed to operate the devices effectively. In villages that border the STR, authorities have also put in place a detailed fire prevention strategy which includes community awareness programs with members of the panchayati raj institutions.

To strengthen the response infrastructure, the Forest department has deployed fire protection squads, improved service facilities for staff mobility, provided fire blower machines, and increased the number of fire lines throughout the protected areas.

Seven divisions such as Baripada, Karanjia, Rairangpur, Similipal South, Similipal North, Balasore and Keonjhar fall under Baripada circle. To prevent forest fire across these areas, the department has prepared 50 fire protection squads, 290 manpower, 40 vehicles, 973 fire blower machines and 4278 fire lines.