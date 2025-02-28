Class X student delivers baby in Odisha's Jajpur

JAJPUR: Close on the heels of the Malkangiri shocker, another Class X student of a government-run high school in Jajpur’s Bari block reportedly gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday night.

The student, who had appeared for two papers of the ongoing High School Certificate (HSC) examination, was fasting for Maha Shivaratri festival on Wednesday. She fell ill after complaining of abdominal pain in the night.

The minor was rushed to Bari community health centre (CHC) where she reportedly gave birth to a baby girl. As her condition deteriorated after delivery, the student was shifted to Jajpur district headquarters hospital the same night.

The student was supposed to write the mathematics paper of the HSC examination on Thursday. However, she could not appear for the test following which the incident came to light.

Additional district medical officer (ADMO) of Jajpur Anup Kumar Nath Sharma confirmed the incident and said after birth, the newborn was admitted to the paediatric ICU of Bari CHC as the baby’s condition was not good. The mother along with the newborn was later shifted to the DHH at Jajpur town.

District child protection officer (DCPO) Niranjan Kar said the Class X student could not appear for the HSC exam on Thursday as she was hospitalised.

“We are yet to ascertain if the student is a minor or a major. Verification of her date of birth is underway. A detailed investigation is being carried out and action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

No police complaint has been filed in this connection so far.

Earlier on Monday, a 15-year-old Class X student had delivered a baby girl on the hostel rooftop of a ST & SC Development department-run residential girls’ high school at Chitrakonda in Malkangiri.

Subsequently, the district administration suspended the school headmaster and the local ANM while disengaging the hostel matron. On Wednesday, police arrested a 22-year-old youth on charges of impregnating the minor student.