Lady home guard accuses Odisha's Kujang IIC of cheating, claims threat to life after FIR

JAGATSINGHPUR: The lady home guard, who accused the former inspector in charge (IIC) of the Kujang police station of cheating on the pretext of marriage, claimed on Thursday she was being threatened with dire consequences if she did not withdraw the case.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, the home guard said that apart from being threatened to withdraw the case, several unidentified individuals also visited her village and intimidated her family members as well.

She also alleged that a senior police officer assigned a constable to pressure her into withdrawing the case, warning her that she would lose her job if she didn’t do so.

The former IIC of the Kujang police station Tapan Nahak has been arrested on charges of sexually exploiting the home guard on the pretext of marriage.

The home guard claimed that following Nahak’s arrest on Wednesday, a person asked her to meet her at the local stadium where she was offered Rs 25 lakh to withdraw the case which she declined.

Jagatsinghpur SP Bhabani Shankar Udgata dismissed her allegations of senior officers being involved in suppressing the case. He clarified that she had not made such statements under Section 164 CrPC before the magistrate.

The SP said no police officer attempted to suppress the matter as the accused has already been arrested and forwarded to court. The home guard’s phone has been seized and an investigation is on to verify her claims, he added.