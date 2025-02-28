Media can shift focus to issues of climate change, say experts

DHENKANAL: The media should take the lead in changing mindsets and driving positive changes in wildlife conservation and awareness on the adverse effects of climate change, opined experts here on Thursday.

Addressing a workshop on ‘Sensitisation and responsible reporting of wildlife and environment matters’ organised by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Dhenkanal Sumit Kumar Kar emphasised that ground reality reporting is welcome but media must also have more positive attitude on people’s role and participation in wildlife conservation and consequences due to misuse of nature affecting environment in era of climate change.

Wildlife expert and Sneha project in-charge Ranjit Patnaik gave a presentation on human-elephant conflict, corrective measures and vocabulary on reporting, nuances and social life of elephants at different ages.

IIMC regional director Prof Anand Pradhan said apart from daily developments, special stories should be focused for awareness. With the workshop being organised for district level journalists, Pradhan felt that media should take lead for better air quality and wildlife conservation in the district.

IFS probationer U Subudhi and journalists shared their challenges and suggested measures for protection of wildlife.