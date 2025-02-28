Odisha man arrested for circulating explicit photos of schoolgirl

BERHAMPUR: Digapahandi police in Ganjam district on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly circulating objectionable photos of a Class VII girl on social media.

Police identified the accused as S Bimal Dora of Digapahandi town. Earlier, two more accused, Padma Naik and G Jagannath, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Digapahandi IIC PK Patra said Bimal was the mastermind of the incident. In January this year, Bimal along with Padma, H Siva Reddy and Jagannath allegedly threatened the Class VII student at knife point and took her to an isolated place where they recorded her objectionable photos and videos.

Later, the four accused asked the girl to meet them and threatened to post the photos on social media if she didn’t comply. When the minor refused, they uploaded her photos on social media last week.

Basing on the complaint of the student’s father, police registered a case and arrested Padma and Jagannath. However, Bimal and Siva absconded.

The IIC said Bimal returned home on Wednesday following which he was arrested. Efforts are on to nab Siva and further investigation is underway.