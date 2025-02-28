Odisha teen murdered over love triangle, two held

DEOGARH: Triangular love led to the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was found dead inside a forest near Tungamal village in Deogarh’s Kundeigola, police said on Thursday.

Briefing the media here, Deogarh SP Anil Kumar Mishra said two youths were arrested for their involvement in the murder of Amit Munda of Tungamal. The accused are Sushil Munda (25) of Chandrapur village in Sambalpur’s Naktideul and Aman Nayak (25) of Kuradposi village in Kundeigola.

The SP said Amit went missing on the night of February 24. After failing to trace him, his family lodged a complaint with police the next day. Subsequently, the teenager’s body was recovered from a forest near Tungamal village. Preliminary investigation revealed that the boy was murdered.

Mishra said police launched an investigation after scientific team and dog squad examined the spot. Eventually, the accused were nabbed on the basis of evidence. During interrogation, the accused revealed that a love triangle was the motive behind the murder.

The SP said prime accused Sushil and Amit were in love with a girl which led to a conflict between them. Sushil had repeatedly warned Amit against keeping any contact with the girl. When the teenager did not heed his warnings, the accused hatched a plan to eliminate him.

On February 24, Sushil called Amit to meet him at a secluded place on the pretext of discussing the matter. When the boy reached the spot, Sushil with the help of Aman strangulated him using a rope. After killing him, the accused duo dumped his body in the forest and covered it with leaves.

The accused confessed to their crime following which they were arrested and produced in court on Thursday afternoon, the SP added.