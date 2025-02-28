Ollywood’s first superstar Uttam Mohanty breathes his last at 66

BHUBANESWAR: Uttam Mohanty, veteran actor and Odia film industry’s evergreen star, passed away on Thursday night.

Mohanty, who dominated the silver screen for decades, breathed his last while undergoing treatment for pneumonia and liver cirrhosis at Medanta hospital in Gurugram. He was 66.

Earlier this month, he was airlifted to Medanta hospital where he was on organ support in the intensive care unit.

Born in Baripada in 1958, the yesteryear superstar began his stellar career in Odia film industry with Sadhu Meher directorial ‘Abhimaan’ which released in 1977 and became a darling of the masses. The next year, he was offered a role in MS Koti Reddy’s ‘Pati Patni’ which was based on a Telugu story. Although late Bijay Mohanty’s performance was well appreciated in the film, Uttam Mohanty’s acting did not go unnoticed.

His chocolate boy image charmed the audience and a new age of romantic films had arrived in Ollywood. His filmography included ‘Nijhum Ratira Sathi’, ‘Chinha Achinha’, ‘Ramayana’, ‘Tapasya’, ‘Ram Balaram’, ‘Palatak’, ‘Abhilasha’, ‘Danda Balunga’, ‘Pooja Phula’, ‘Jaga Hatare Paga’, ‘Sahari Bagha’, ‘Mamata Mage Mula’, ‘Sata Kebe Luchi Rahena’, ‘Chaka Bhaunri’, ‘Jor Jahara Mulak Tahara’, ‘Tunda Baida’, ‘Suna Chadhei’, ‘Pua Mora Kala Thakura’, ‘Kanyadaan’, ‘Chaka Aakhi Sabu Dekhuchi’, ‘Rajanigandha’, among others.

In fact, his stardom peaked in the 1980s when he dominated the film industry, be it as the romantic hero, a character artiste or the villain. Mohanty delivered box office hits year after year.

With his wife Aparajita, theirs turned out to be the most successful pair of the film industry. The hit pair was first seen together in Sarat Pujari’s ‘Astaraga’. The film, released in 1982, was well appreciated. After doing notable films like ‘Maa’, ‘Bidhira Bidhan’, Mohanty’s focus shifted towards character roles.

Mohanty went on to act in nearly 150 Odia and 30 Bengali films besides a Hindi movie ‘Naya Zaher’. He also had a successful stint in the small screen.