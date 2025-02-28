Union food secretary reviews paddy procrurement, eKYC progress in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Union Food and Public Distribution secretary Sanjeev Chopra on Thursday took stock of issues pertaining to the ongoing paddy procurement and public distribution system (PDS) in the state.

On a two-day visit to the state, Chopra attended a review meeting chaired by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja at Lok Seva Bhawan where issues like eKYC verification of ration cards, state’s demand for supply of wheat under PDS and development of additional warehouse facilities were discussed.

Principal secretary, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare, Sanjay Kumar Singh, apprised about the steps taken for paddy procurement and delivery of free ration under PDS to people covered under the food security programmes.

Singh said that about 91 per cent of the beneficiaries under national and state food security programmes have completed their eKYC through Aadhaar-based authentication. About 413 fair price shops (FPS) are suffering internet connectivity issues resulting delay in eKYC completion. Steps have been taken to provide internet facility in those areas where mobile network is weak, he said.

Singh said, eKYC verification of around 12 lakh beneficiaries covered by these FPSs is still going on. Out of these, 111 FPSs are currently equipped with internet network. Department officials are also speeding up the process of door-to-door visit to verify the status of nearly 30 lakh beneficiaries who have not been involved in the eKYC process so far, he said.

The issue of increased wheat quota as raised by the state government was also discussed. Chopra said the Food ministry is ready to enhance wheat quota and requested the state government to ensure the process of taking paddy directly from the mandis to registered rice mills to avoid any compromise in quality.

The state government also raised millers’ concerns on revision of transportation and handling cost of paddy from mandis to their points. Chopra assured all support to the state in the matter.

Managing director, State Civil Supplies Corporation, Shubham Saxena, executive director, Food Corporation of India, Manoj Kumar Gogoi, general manager, Central Warehousing Corporation, Narendra Kumar and other senior officials were present.

The Union secretary visited a fair price shop at Unit-9, a godown at Mancheswar and Grain ATM, and interacted with the beneficiaries.