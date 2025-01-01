After NTCA rap, Zeenat sent back to Similipal

BHUBANESWAR : A day after the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) chided the West Bengal Forest Department for moving Zeenat to Kolkata’s Alipore Zoo after its capture in Bankura, the process to transport the three-year-old big cat to Odisha resumed on Tuesday. Zeenat, in all likelihood, will be at Similipal, ushering in the new year.
PCCF wildlife Prem Kumar Jha told TNIE that the tigress is in good health and process of its relocation from the neighbouring state has started. “It will reach Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) by midnight and start roaming its new home from the beginning of the new year,” he said.
Citing violation of the standard operating procedure in its shifting, the NTCA had asked the WB chief wildlife warden to immediately relocate Zeenat to Odisha.
West Bengal CWW Debal Roy told this paper that following completion of paper work, Zeenat is being transported in a specialised vehicle brought from Similipal. “Our officials will escort the team transporting the tigress back to STR. They will also be provided police escort till Odisha-West Bengal border,” Roy informed.
Tigress Zeenat likely to be released in Similipal South
On NTCA’s letter, he said Zeenat’s capturing was probably one of the smoothest operations they carried out and did not see any breach of provision of Wildlife Protection Act (WPA) in it. The big cat was taken to the veterinary hospital in Alipore Zoo, one of the best veterinary care facilities in WB, since it had hydration issues.
Zeenat was kept in an off-display area with no human contact, while a medical board was constituted to monitor and clear release and transportation, Roy said. “As per WPA norms, a wild animal determined to be fit for its release cannot be kept in a cage. We have complied with it,” he said.
Meanwhile, sources said the Odisha wildlife wing is planning to release the dispersing feline in the core area of Similipal’ south division. Before being released to the new landscape, the tigress, originally translocated from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra, will be kept in an enclosure where Jamuna, the first female tiger brought from TATR, had been kept.
Zeenat had kept forest officials of Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal on their toes for 23 days following its exit from STR north on December 7.