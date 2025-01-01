After NTCA rap, Zeenat sent back to Similipal

BHUBANESWAR : A day after the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) chided the West Bengal Forest Department for moving Zeenat to Kolkata’s Alipore Zoo after its capture in Bankura, the process to transport the three-year-old big cat to Odisha resumed on Tuesday. Zeenat, in all likelihood, will be at Similipal, ushering in the new year.

PCCF wildlife Prem Kumar Jha told TNIE that the tigress is in good health and process of its relocation from the neighbouring state has started. “It will reach Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) by midnight and start roaming its new home from the beginning of the new year,” he said.

Citing violation of the standard operating procedure in its shifting, the NTCA had asked the WB chief wildlife warden to immediately relocate Zeenat to Odisha.

West Bengal CWW Debal Roy told this paper that following completion of paper work, Zeenat is being transported in a specialised vehicle brought from Similipal. “Our officials will escort the team transporting the tigress back to STR. They will also be provided police escort till Odisha-West Bengal border,” Roy informed.