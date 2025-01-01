Another farmer dies by suicide over crop loss in Odisha, death toll goes up to six

JAGATSINGHPUR/KENDRAPARA: A 35-year-old farmer of Jagatsinghpur district died by suicide allegedly after his paddy crop was damaged by the recent unseasonal rainfall. This is the third farmer suicide - and sixth death overall - in the state in about a week.

The farmer, Krutibas Swain hanged himself in his house in Sarana village under Tandikula panchayat in Balikuda police limits, on Monday night.

Swain’s family members said the 35-year-old was under pressure to repay the loans he had taken from moneylenders and cooperative societies. He also wanted to treat his critically-ill father by selling his harvest but the untimely rains pour cold water on all his hopes. Swain was the sole earning member of his family.

The deceased’s mother and wife had tried to console him and even suggested he worked as a daily labourer to repay the loans but Swain was not convinced. Last night, family members found his bedroom locked from inside. Upon breaking open the door, they discovered his body hanging from the ceiling. Villagers rushed him to the district headquarters hospital in Jagatsinghpur where doctors declared the farmer dead.

Collector J Sonal informed that the inquiry report on Swain’s death has been submitted to the government. The administration has provided `25,000 to the family from Red Cross Fund and assured Rs 4,000 per month for the victim’s minor daughter under Mission Vatsalya scheme, besides pension to the widow.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik met Swain’s family members on the day. He consoled the grieving family members and expressed regret over the loss of a farmer’s life due to crop damage caused by incessant rainfall and urged the state government to act promptly to support the affected community.

Naveen also went to Rahana village where farmers narrated their plight and lamented the lack of visits by officials and ruling party leaders to assess the damage, expressing doubt whether they would receive compensation. Balikuda-Erasama MLA Sarada Jena, Tirtol MLA Ramakant Bhoi and other BJD leaders accompanied him.

Naveen also met affected farmers in Shyamsundarpur and Dosia villages under Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district on the day.

“I lost my paddy grown over three acre of land. The field officials have not made any inquiry of crop loss in our village till now. How will we repay the bank loan is troubling us,” said Narendra Jena, an affected farmer of Shyamsundarpur during Naveen’s visit.

The former CM also witnessed the large tracts of paddy fields under knee-deep water in the villages. After listening to the woes of farmers, he criticised the government for its gross negligence to provide help to the affected farmers. Rajnagar MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo, Kendrapara MLA Ganeswar Behera, Patkura MLA Aravind Mohapatra and former Mahakalapada legislator Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak were present during Naveen’s visit.