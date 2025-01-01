Countdown to Dhanuyatra begins, massive preparations underway

BARGARH: Dhanuyatra, the world’s largest open air theatre, is set to begin in just three days and the organising committee is leaving no stone unturned to make its 77th edition a grand success. The 11-day festival will begin on January 3 and continue till January 13.

Prior to the festival, the promotion committee will on Wednesday organise a Rangoli Mahotsav in which a road stretch of Bargarh town will turn into a canvas for hundreds of artists showcasing their artistic abilities. Last year, over 400 artists made rangolis on over 560 ft X 20 ft stretch of road.

While the performances of Dhanuyatra will take place across 14 stages within a radius of five kilometre, the main stage or the Kansa Durbar will be developed on the Mysore Palace theme this year. Likewise, a more attractive and modified Ranga Mahal is being made and many popular artists have also been invited this year.

Convenor of Dhanuyatra Mahotsav Samiti, Sureswar Satpathy said work is on in full swing to ensure the folk art and culture is widely promoted on stage. “At the same time, we have made sure all stakeholders including those who perform on the stage to those involved in other works are benefitted and the social, spiritual and economic development of Bargarh is achieved,” he added.