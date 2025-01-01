Heavy security cover around Puri town as New Year rings in

PURI: Elaborate arrangements have been put in place by both the local administration and police in Puri which is witnessing a mammoth gathering for New Year.

Anticipating a huge rush of devotees, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has rescheduled the daily rituals of the shrine. Administrator (nitee) of Shree Jagannath temple Jeetendra Sahu said devotees would be allowed entry in queues through the Singhadwara and exit through the other three gates.

The daily rituals including Pahili Bhoga were performed in time on Tuesday. After consultations with the Chhatisha Nijog, the apex body of the temple servitors, it has been resolved to close the doors of the Garbhagruha by 11 pm on the day and open by 2 am on Wednesday, Sahu informed.

The daily rituals will begin with Mangal Arati, Mailum, Tadap Lagi, Rosahoma, Suryapuja and after dressing up the deities in new clothes, they will be offered with Gopal Bhog.

For maintenance of law and order, around 60 platoons of police force have been deployed around Srimandir and other crucial locations across the town including the beach. An adequate number of lifeguards will be mobilised near the beach to prevent drowning incidents. Plainclothed police squads have been stationed at several places to keep a watch on chain snatchers, pickpocketers and other anti-socials. Special police teams have been allocated for VVIP security.

Special attention has been also given to regulation of vehicular traffic. Police have issued advisory for visitors regarding designated parking places at different locations. CCTV cameras have been installed at strategic locations connected to an integrated control room which is operating round-the-clock, informed SP Vinit Agarwal.

Meanwhile, hundreds of tourists and visitors alike have already assembled at the sea beach in Puri to welcome the new year. The entire six kilometre stretch of the beach is dotted with stalls selling seafood, Koraput Coffee and other lip-smacking snacks. Children could be seen enjoying camel and horse rides at the beach. Almost all hotels, guest houses and lodges in the town are filled already with several elaborate arrangements in readiness for celebration of New Year.