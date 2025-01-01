Survey by PSU causes cracks in houses, leaves Rajkanika villagers disgruntled

KENDRAPARA: Residents of villages under Rajkanika block around Bhitarkanika National Park are up in arms after cracks developed on the walls of their houses allegedly due to drilling by the Oil India Ltd (OIL).

Vibrations caused by the drilling operations, which were carried out on Monday and Tuesday, resulted in the cracks on the walls and floors of several houses of Gualsingh, Tarasa, Mahurigaon and Ostia, all riverside villages. Some affected villagers even gheraoed workers of OIL at Gualsingh village on Tuesday.

Dilip Swain, project manager of OIL, Kendrapara said the central public sector undertaking is currently conducting a survey for crude oil in various parts of the riverside areas of Rajkanika block. The PSU is using cutting-edge 3D seismic technologies, he said.

“During our survey, we will drill 90 wells of 22 metre depth. As part of the survey, drillings are being executed at several locations near river Baitarani,” he said. The survey is expected to be complete within 15 days. Swain said Oil India Ltd obtained permission from the mines department, district administration and other government agencies for the work. “Some people opposed our survey work on Monday in Rajkanika area. OIL will pay proper compensation to the affected people,” he added.

Tehsildar of Rajkanika Ashok Kumar Dehuri said OIL is carrying out survey after obtaining permission from the government. “We are helping them with their work,” he added.

However, assistant conservator of forests of Bhitarkanika National Park, Manas Das said, “OIL has not obtained any permission for its survey to detect crude oil in the riverside villages around Bhitarkanika.” The Ministry of Forests, Environment & Climate Change, he said, in June 2024 had issued draft notification for eco-sensitive zone covering 209 villages including the survey villages with a population of about 2.75 lakh around Bhitarkanika National Park and Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary in Kendrapara district and its nearby areas.

Hemant Rout, secretary of Gahirmatha Marine Turtles and Mangrove Conservation Society said in the proposed ESZ, non-forestry activities such as setting up of industries causing pollution, stone crushers, commercial mining, saw mills, shrimp farms, brick kilns, commercial use of fire wood, hydroelectric power projects and oil exploration are not allowed. “But Oil India Ltd is illegally blasting in the areas which would affect the ecology and wildlife of Bhitarkanika,” he added.