Cyber crimes surge in Bhubaneswar with over Rs 82 crore fraud in 2024

BHUBANESWAR : The capital has witnessed a significant surge in cyber crimes in the last three years with the police receiving 7,263 complaints involving fraud of over Rs 82.53 crore in 2024 alone.

Information shared by the Commissionerate Police on Wednesday revealed that out of the total cases reported last year, 2,653 were related to financial scams, UPI (1,872), credit/debit cards (781), social media (1,076) and other fraud calls (881).

At least 3,614 cyber crime complaints were received from the city in 2022 and the number was 4,832 in 2023. The total fraud amounted to a whopping Rs 13.99 crore in 2022 and Rs 42.61 crore in 2023.

Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police station in Bhubaneswar registered 322 cases last year and freezed Rs 23.60 crore. However, it managed to refund only Rs 2.50 crore to the victims. Police said the cyber crooks cheated citizens through impersonation, investment, job, UPI and credit/debit card frauds as well as digital arrests. The scamsters targeted unsuspecting victims mostly via SMSes, emails, WhatsApp calls, Telegram and other social media platforms.

“As part of the investigation into cyber fraud cases and to recover the swindled amount, teams were sent to West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the last 12 months. At least 38 accused including 20 hailing from other states were arrested in 2024,” said Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh.

Apart from cyber frauds, the state capital also witnessed a rise in other crimes. Police recorded 14,416 criminal cases in 2024 as compared to 11,975 cases in 2023. The city saw a surge in murders with 66 cases being reported in 2024 against 52 in the previous year.