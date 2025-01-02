eKYC verification of beneficiaries till Jan 25: Minister Krushna Chandra Patra

BHUBANESWAR: With the December 30 timeline over, the state government on Wednesday said the ongoing process of Aadhaar-based self authentication of beneficiaries covered under food security net will continue till January 25.

This was informed by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra. He said 85 per cent of the beneficiaries enjoying free ration have completed the eKYC verification. However, more than 50 lakh beneficiaries are yet to comply with it.

The minister said that the state government is reaching out to people living in other states and unable to come to Odisha for self authentication.

There are many elderly persons and those with medical issues who while expressing their inability to travel long distances had requested assistance from the state government.

Recently, a team of officials of the department travelled to Goa to facilitate eKYC verification of Odia migrant labourers working there after they explained their difficulties of travelling back home. The department will extend similar assistance to Odia workers living in other states, the minister added.

Sources in the department, however, said that no official communication about extension of date for eKYC verification has been issued as no such decision has been taken.

“We have no idea about the fate of those beneficiaries who do not complete eKYC verification by January 25. We will act as per the government instruction. It is for the government to decide if such beneficiaries will still be entitled to ration under public distribution system,” said a district civil supplies officer on condition of anonymity.

He said the only instruction issued by the department on eKYC verification to the districts was in August 2024 and the window was opened from August 22 to September 25. After that there is no official communication as to when to stop this process.