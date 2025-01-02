Farmers’ protest compels Bargarh admin to speed up paddy purchase

BARGARH: Pressurised over the massive protest by paddy farmers of Bargarh district over the reported delay in lifting of their stock from mandis, the Bargarh administration has started speeding up the procurement process.

As per sources, the farmers had been staging dharna outside the collectorate since December 27 seeking expeditious lifting of their stock. While their mass agitation has seemingly started bearing result, the protesting farmers under the banner of Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan have vowed to continue their agitation until all paddy lying in the mandis is cleared.

According to reports, while the procurement in the district began on November 20, 2024, until last week only 34 lakh quintal of paddy had been procured in the district which is less than 50 per cent of the total target set for this year.

This apart, over six lakh bags of paddy continue to remain piled up in various mandis including Tentulitikra, Saharatikra, Bheden, Kumbhari, and Bara, increasing the risk of the stock getting spoiled under the open sky.

Farmers attributed the delay in lifting of paddy from mandis to the apathy of the local administration and influence of millers. They alleged that despite bringing clean and dry paddy, the millers had been demanding deductions of two to three kg per quintal over poor FAQ. And upon opposing the practice, their paddy was being left untouched. Likewise, middlemen had also been taking advantage of the delay by forcing them to sell their produce at lower prices.