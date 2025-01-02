Four critical after attack by miscreants on New year eve

BERHAMPUR: New Year celebrations took a bloody turn for four youths at Gandapalli ODRP Colony within Rambha police limits after they were severely assaulted by a group of miscreants late on Tuesday night.

The victims are Ajay Behera, Chandan Nahak, Mohan Nahak and Basanta Parida, all in their early twenties. Sources said the four youths, belonging to Sabulia village, were celebrating New Year near Gandapalli ODRP Colony when a firing sound from a house in the locality caught their attention.

On reaching the spot, the youths were allegedly attacked by the miscreants with sharp weapons who then also opened fire and hurled bombs at them before fleeing the spot. The four sustained critical injuries in the incident.

Hearing the commotion, locals reached the spot and rushed the injured to Khallikote hospital from where they were further referred to MKCG MCH. Doctors at MKCG MCH said the four sustained deep cut wounds. Of them Ajay also sustained bullet injuries at two places on his body. “Condition of the four youths is critical,” the treating doctors said.

Meanwhile, Ajay’s father Lingaraj filed a complaint in this connection with Rambha police. In his complaint, Lingaraj said that around four months back, a man from Kodala village rented a house in ODRP Colony.

“On Tuesday night, a group of miscreants from Kodala reached the man’s house and picked up an argument with him. The matter escalated and the miscreants opened fire at him. However, the bullet missed the man. Meanwhile, hearing the firing sound, the youths reached the spot which is when the miscreants attacked them too,” the complaint stated.

Police, meanwhile, have registered a case and sent a team to Kodala village to trace the miscreants. Rambha IIC Satyabrata Bhutia said though the exact reason for attacking the man is yet to be known, preliminary investigation suggests the violence was triggered over a love triangle. “Further probe is on,” he added.