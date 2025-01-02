Literature, journalism can guide society in right direction: Ex-Guv

BHUBANESWAR : Former Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Monday said that literature and journalism can guide the society in the right direction for which writers and journalists should come forward.

Addressing a function for the release of a compilation of selected editorials of Birupaksha Tripathy, executive editor of Odia newspaper ‘Pragativadi’ as the chief guest, Harichandan said that writers and journalists are ‘watchmen’ through whose writings society can be transformed.

He said that while addressing the foundation day celebrations of Pragativadi on April 30, he had mentioned how the writings in the newspaper had given a new life to the ‘asmita and bravery’ of Odia people. Referring to the uncompromising journalism and politics of Pradyuma Bal , the founder of Pragativati, he said there are now a very few journalists who write the truth. However, Pragativadi has continued with the tradition of Bal.

Presiding over the function, eminent educationist and columnist Biswaranjan said that journalists should not only write news, but should give their opinion on every incident. Senior journalist Sandeep Sahu reviewed the book while compiler of the editorials Janakish Barpanda said the contents reflect the contemporary society in different fields.

President of Utkal Gandhi Smarak Nidhi Krishna Mohanty and president of ‘Pragativadi’ Saswati Bal said that journalists should mention in their writings about lack of values and sensitivity in the current day society.

Tripathy said that the book could be published because of sincere efforts of Germany-based columnist Rajendra Narayan Das. President of the Gandhi Peace Foundation Justice Manoranjan Mohanty also spoke.

Senior sub-editors of Pragativadi Sashibhusan Sahu and Sasmita Patnaik were felicitated on the occasion.