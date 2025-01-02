Naveen pays Rs 1 lakh to kin of Jagatsinghpur farmer

JAGATSINGHPUR: Acting swiftly on his promise of providing assistance to the family of the Jagatsinghpur farmer who died by suicide over crop loss two days back, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday provided Rs 1 lakh assistance to the deceased’s family through local MLA Sarada Jena.

Naveen had visited the grieving family of 35-year-old Krutibas Swain of Sarana village under Tandikula panchayat of the district on Tuesday after he died by suicide the previous night over crop damage due to unseasonal rains. During his visit, the BJD president had assured Swain’s family of providing assistance during this difficult hour.

On the day, MLA Jena handed the money to Swain’s wife in the presence of Tandikula sarpanch Supriya Das. Local BJP leader Satya Sarathi Mohanty also contributed Rs 1 lakh to the family besides another Rs 10,000 towards Swain’s funeral expenses. Mohanty further assured he would bear the educational expenses of Swain’s two minor daughters until they complete their studies.

The district administration has, meanwhile, provided Rs 25,000 to the deceased’s family from Red Cross Funds and assured that a monthly allowance of Rs 4,000 under the Mission Vatsalya scheme would also be paid for his minor daughters. This apart, Swain’s wife would also receive a widow pension every month.

Swain died by suicide on Monday night after reportedly being distressed over losing his paddy crops to unseasonal rains.